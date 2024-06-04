Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 592,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,457,000 after buying an additional 310,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.95. The company had a trading volume of 272,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,018. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

