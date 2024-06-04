Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,562. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

