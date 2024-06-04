Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.85. 9,064,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942,050. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

