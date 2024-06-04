VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Raised by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. 831,746 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.