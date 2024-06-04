Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Reduced by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.94. 2,858,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,895. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.75 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

