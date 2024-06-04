VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 1,355,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. The company has a market cap of $643.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.