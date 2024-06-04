Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

