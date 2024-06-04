UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00008437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $2.66 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00118276 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,275,536 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

