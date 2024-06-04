Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Tops $5.73 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00013807 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $157.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00119577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.64379928 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1036 active market(s) with $156,292,348.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

