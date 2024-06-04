Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.46 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,885.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00670744 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00064464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00088308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00011893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001159 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16296154 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,627,819.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

