UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $211,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 592,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 358,631 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 727,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter.

UBS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,659. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

