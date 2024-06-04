Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 299,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 129,587 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

