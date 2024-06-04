Truist Financial Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $35.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $24.77 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.