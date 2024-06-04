Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.80

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.23 ($0.77), with a volume of 12879732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.90 ($0.77).

The company has a market cap of £254.61 million, a P/E ratio of 239.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

