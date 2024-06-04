Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Up 1.8%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 287.80 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.61). 2,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.55).

Triad Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of £46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,050.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.28.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

