Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 9%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) traded down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.27. 19,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 99,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Torrid Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $651.14 million, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

