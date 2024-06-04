Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.96% and a negative net margin of 2,014.71%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

