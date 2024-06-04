The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 63 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of NVR worth $97,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded down $103.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7,524.19. 5,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,690.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,316.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

