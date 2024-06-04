The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Teck Resources worth $81,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. 2,107,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.



