The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $328.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $325.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

