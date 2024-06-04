The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 4.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,698 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,578,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ENSG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.79 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

