TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 2.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.70 and last traded at $134.61. 64,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 277,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.