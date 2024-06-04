TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

