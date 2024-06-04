TFG Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. TFG Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1799 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

