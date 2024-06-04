TFG Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. TFG Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.