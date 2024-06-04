Tekne Capital Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tekne Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 7.6% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $633.79. 2,320,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

