Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 529.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 706.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 35.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. 2,806,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

