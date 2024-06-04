Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $616.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Synopsys by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $561.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

