Synapse Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $137.65 million and $7.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,761,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

