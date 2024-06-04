SWS Partners Has $375,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

