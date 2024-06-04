Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,167 shares of company stock worth $9,782,308 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

