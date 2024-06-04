Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 267174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Suzano alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Suzano

Suzano Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 196,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.