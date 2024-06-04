SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.
