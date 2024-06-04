Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $43.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $58,408.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,675,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $368,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 132.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

