Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.