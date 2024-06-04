Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $52.74

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.74, but opened at $56.50. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 815,657 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after acquiring an additional 657,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after buying an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 542,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after buying an additional 291,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

