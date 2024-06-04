StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

