StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

