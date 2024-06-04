StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.24%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.