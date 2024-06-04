StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.75. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain makes up approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

