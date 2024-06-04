StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.75. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
Institutional Trading of Airgain
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain makes up approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.