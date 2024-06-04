Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,095,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.