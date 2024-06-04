Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 15,799 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

