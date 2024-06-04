Stevard LLC Invests $272,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $697,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CIBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 512,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,678. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.