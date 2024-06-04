Stevard LLC Buys Shares of 2,887 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.65. 676,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,307. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

