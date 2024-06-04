Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 12,328 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,004 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $55,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,115. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

