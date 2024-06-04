StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $129.95 million and approximately $174,573.03 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,871.81 or 0.05499858 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 33,562 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 33,562.38137363. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,847.75253866 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,677.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

