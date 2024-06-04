Sovryn Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.11 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Sovryn token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $23.11 million and $75,513.15 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 61,715,222.66047571 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.24731473 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $61,578.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

