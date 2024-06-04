Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.76. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,195 shares of company stock valued at $244,193. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sight Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

