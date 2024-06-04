Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Declines By 7.0%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock traded down $13.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.37. 94,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,298. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.95. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $286.39 and a 1-year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 5,377.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

