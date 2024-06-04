Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Grows By 10.7%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 107,857 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 149,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

