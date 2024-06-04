Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expands By 9.4%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 240,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,477. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.